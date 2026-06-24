HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Wednesday, June 24 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#Staged
What: Rambo Circus
Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg
When: June 23 to 28
Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: International Police Expo 2026
Where: Hall No 3 & 4, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: June 24 & 25
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: www.internationalpoliceexpo.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Yashodhra se Samvaad: A collection of Hindi Poems – Sangeeta Gupta, Maya Parijat (Moderator), Alka Tyagi, Rekha Sethi, Suman Kesari, Harsh Bala Sharma, Usha Munshi,
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 24
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
What: De la Terre à l’Âme (From the Soil to the Soul) – Exhibition & Workshops{{/usCountry}}
What: De la Terre à l’Âme (From the Soil to the Soul) – Exhibition & Workshops{{/usCountry}}
Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate{{/usCountry}}
Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate{{/usCountry}}
When: June 24 to 30{{/usCountry}}
When: June 24 to 30{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
What: Sufi Night Ft. Usool{{/usCountry}}
What: Sufi Night Ft. Usool{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
When: June 24{{/usCountry}}
When: June 24{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Summer Camp & Urdu Theatre Workshop{{/usCountry}}
What: Summer Camp & Urdu Theatre Workshop{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: June 23 & 24{{/usCountry}}
When: June 23 & 24{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Judge Me If You Can Ft. Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: June 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
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