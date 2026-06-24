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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Wednesday, June 24 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 01:01 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#Staged

Gram It: Delhi-NCR witnessed intense dust storms followed by lightning and rain on Tuesday afternoon, in various parts. Several visitors turned up at Kartavya Path to soak up the sudden downpour, with the hopes that the pleasant weather will continue in the coming days. In fact, IMD has issued a weather forecast of partly cloudy sky and thunderstorm today (Wednesday).(Photo: Naveen Sharma.ANI )

What: Rambo Circus

Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

When: June 23 to 28

Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: International Police Expo 2026

Where: Hall No 3 & 4, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: June 24 & 25

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: www.internationalpoliceexpo.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Yashodhra se Samvaad: A collection of Hindi Poems – Sangeeta Gupta, Maya Parijat (Moderator), Alka Tyagi, Rekha Sethi, Suman Kesari, Harsh Bala Sharma, Usha Munshi,

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Judge Me If You Can Ft. Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: June 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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