HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram It: Delhi-NCR witnessed intense dust storms followed by lightning and rain on Tuesday afternoon, in various parts. Several visitors turned up at Kartavya Path to soak up the sudden downpour, with the hopes that the pleasant weather will continue in the coming days. In fact, IMD has issued a weather forecast of partly cloudy sky and thunderstorm today (Wednesday).(Photo: Naveen Sharma.ANI )

What: Rambo Circus

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Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

When: June 23 to 28

Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: International Police Expo 2026

Where: Hall No 3 & 4, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: June 24 & 25

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: www.internationalpoliceexpo.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Yashodhra se Samvaad: A collection of Hindi Poems – Sangeeta Gupta, Maya Parijat (Moderator), Alka Tyagi, Rekha Sethi, Suman Kesari, Harsh Bala Sharma, Usha Munshi,

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 24

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{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: De la Terre à l’Âme (From the Soil to the Soul) – Exhibition & Workshops {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: De la Terre à l’Âme (From the Soil to the Soul) – Exhibition & Workshops {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 24 to 30 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 24 to 30 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Sufi Night Ft. Usool {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Sufi Night Ft. Usool {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Summer Camp & Urdu Theatre Workshop {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Summer Camp & Urdu Theatre Workshop {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 23 & 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 23 & 24 {{/usCountry}}

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Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Judge Me If You Can Ft. Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: June 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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