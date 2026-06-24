HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

When: June 23 to 28

Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Where: Hall No 3 & 4, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: June 24 & 25

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: www.internationalpoliceexpo.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

What: Book Discussion | Yashodhra se Samvaad: A collection of Hindi Poems – Sangeeta Gupta, Maya Parijat (Moderator), Alka Tyagi, Rekha Sethi, Suman Kesari, Harsh Bala Sharma, Usha Munshi,

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: De la Terre à l’Âme (From the Soil to the Soul) – Exhibition & Workshops