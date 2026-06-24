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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, June 24 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 24, 2026 1:01 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: Rambo Circus

    Gram It: Delhi-NCR witnessed intense dust storms followed by lightning and rain on Tuesday afternoon, in various parts. Several visitors turned up at Kartavya Path to soak up the sudden downpour, with the hopes that the pleasant weather will continue in the coming days. In fact, IMD has issued a weather forecast of partly cloudy sky and thunderstorm today (Wednesday). (Photo: Naveen Sharma.ANI )
    Gram It: Delhi-NCR witnessed intense dust storms followed by lightning and rain on Tuesday afternoon, in various parts. Several visitors turned up at Kartavya Path to soak up the sudden downpour, with the hopes that the pleasant weather will continue in the coming days. In fact, IMD has issued a weather forecast of partly cloudy sky and thunderstorm today (Wednesday). (Photo: Naveen Sharma.ANI )

    Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

    When: June 23 to 28

    Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: International Police Expo 2026

    Where: Hall No 3 & 4, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    When: June 24 & 25

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: www.internationalpoliceexpo.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book Discussion | Yashodhra se Samvaad: A collection of Hindi Poems – Sangeeta Gupta, Maya Parijat (Moderator), Alka Tyagi, Rekha Sethi, Suman Kesari, Harsh Bala Sharma, Usha Munshi,

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: June 24

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: De la Terre à l’Âme (From the Soil to the Soul) – Exhibition & Workshops

    Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: June 24 to 30

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi Night Ft. Usool

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: June 24

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Summer Camp & Urdu Theatre Workshop

    Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 23 & 24

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Judge Me If You Can Ft. Aashish Solanki

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: June 24

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 24 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 24 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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