HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 July 2025
Saturday, July 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#LitTalk
What: Meet & Greet – Sudha Murthy
Where: Oxford Bookstore, N-81, Connaught Place (CP)
When: July 26
Timing: 10am
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Staged
What: Dastaan Dilli ke Chatkharon Ki
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: July 26
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Vinyl Visions – Exploring the Dynamic Art of Film Soundtrack Album Covers
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: July 26 to August 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Nashist – Urdu Ke do Afsaane ft Imran Khan
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II
When: July 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Tickets available here
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: NT Live Broadcast | A Streetcar Named Desire
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Guftagu – Ritu Rang
Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, 18-19, Bhai Vir Singh Marg, Sector 2, Gole Market
When: July 26
Timing: 11am to 3pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: KAUN-MAIN?!?! ft Appurv Gupta aka Guptaji
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: July 26
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Umang – Rakhi Teej Bazaar
Where: Ramada by Wyndham, Plot No 10, Road Number 42, Pitampura
When: July 26
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)