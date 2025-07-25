Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 09:15 pm IST

Saturday, July 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#LitTalk

What: Meet & Greet – Sudha Murthy

Catch It Live on Saturday, 26 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Oxford Bookstore, N-81, Connaught Place (CP)

When: July 26

Timing: 10am

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: Dastaan Dilli ke Chatkharon Ki

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: July 26

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Vinyl Visions – Exploring the Dynamic Art of Film Soundtrack Album Covers

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: July 26 to August 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Nashist – Urdu Ke do Afsaane ft Imran Khan

Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

When: July 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Tickets available here

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: NT Live Broadcast | A Streetcar Named Desire

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Guftagu – Ritu Rang

Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, 18-19, Bhai Vir Singh Marg, Sector 2, Gole Market

When: July 26

Timing: 11am to 3pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: KAUN-MAIN?!?! ft Appurv Gupta aka Guptaji

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: July 26

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang – Rakhi Teej Bazaar

Where: Ramada by Wyndham, Plot No 10, Road Number 42, Pitampura

When: July 26

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

