HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 October 2024

#TuneIn
What: This is Me Tour ft Shalmali Kholgade
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar
When: October 26
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Line and Textures
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 22 to 26
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Tortoise Under the Earth
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: October 26
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Daakhil Kharij
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: October 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: HorrorCon 2024
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: October 26
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.zomato.com/live
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: So Mini Things! ft Shraddha Jain
Where: Shah Auditorium, Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines
When: October 26
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)