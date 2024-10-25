Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 25, 2024 09:00 PM IST

The day of Oct 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: This is Me Tour ft Shalmali Kholgade

Catch It Live on 26 October 2024
Catch It Live on 26 October 2024

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: October 26

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Line and Textures

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 22 to 26

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Tortoise Under the Earth

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: October 26

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged

What: Daakhil Kharij

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: October 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: HorrorCon 2024

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: October 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zomato.com/live

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: So Mini Things! ft Shraddha Jain

Where: Shah Auditorium, Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines

When: October 26

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

