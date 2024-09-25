Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2024 05:31 PM IST

The day of Sept 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: If We Knew the Point

Catch It Live on 26 September 2024
Catch It Live on 26 September 2024

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: July 27 to September 30

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Mar + Mer

Where: SOHO Club, The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 26

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: IHC Theatre Festival | This Time

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: IIC Double Bill | Kathak Recital ft Akash Dwivedi

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: I Thought Funny Hoga ft Jaspreet Singh

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: September 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On