HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: If We Knew the PointWhere: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, SaketWhen: July 27 to September 30Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) #TuneInWhat: Mar + MerWhere: SOHO Club, The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, ChanakyapuriWhen: September 26Timing: 11pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) #StagedWhat: IHC Theatre Festival | This TimeWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 26Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #StepUpWhat: IIC Double Bill | Kathak Recital ft Akash DwivediWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 26Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: I Thought Funny Hoga ft Jaspreet SinghWhere: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, GurugramWhen: September 26Timing: 7.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)