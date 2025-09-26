Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 September 2025

    Friday, September 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    What: IHC Theatre Festival | Dagad Ani Mati (Directed by Sachin Shinde)

    Catch It Live on Friday, 26 September 2025 (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Catch It Live on Friday, 26 September 2025 (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 26

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi Symphony by Azhar ki Mehfil

    Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

    When: September 26

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Wine, Women and Song (Directed by Aditya Jain)

    Where: ML Bhartiya Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: September 26

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: September 26

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: 40th Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar – Diwali Bazaar

    Where: Handloom Haat 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place

    When: September 26 to October 5

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Mehfil-e-Gharara – Gharara Exhibition & Sale

    Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

    When: September 26 to 28

    Timing: 11pm to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 26 September 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 26 September 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes