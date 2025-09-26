HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 September 2025

#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival | Dagad Ani Mati (Directed by Sachin Shinde)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Symphony by Azhar ki Mehfil
Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: September 26
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Wine, Women and Song (Directed by Aditya Jain)
Where: ML Bhartiya Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72, Lodi Estate
When: September 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 26
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: 40th Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar – Diwali Bazaar
Where: Handloom Haat 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place
When: September 26 to October 5
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Mehfil-e-Gharara – Gharara Exhibition & Sale
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road
When: September 26 to 28
Timing: 11pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)