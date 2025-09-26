HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 September 2025

What: IHC Theatre Festival | Dagad Ani Mati (Directed by Sachin Shinde)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: Sufi Symphony by Azhar ki Mehfil

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: September 26

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Wine, Women and Song (Directed by Aditya Jain)