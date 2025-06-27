HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 June 2025
Saturday, June 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Harshvardhan Haveli Mein Hatya
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: June 28 and 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: RD Burman Nite ft Mohammed Aslam, KT Anilkumar, Indu Thakur, Ankita Pathak, Khushi Singh & Anushka
Where: Sri Sathya Sai International Centre Auditorium, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: June Sat
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Ganga’s Curse
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Udaan – The Melodic Flight of Indian Poetry ft Chitra Srikrishna (Vocal & narration), Arvindd Narayanan (Violin) & Vignesh Jayaraman (Mridangam)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Standup Comedy Show ft Rajat Chauhan
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: June 28
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Girish And The Chronicles ft Girish Pradhan (vocalist), Yogesh Pradhan (bass), Suraz Sun (Guitar) & Nagen Mongrati (Drums)
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP
When: June 28
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Summer Festival
Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33, Block A, Noida City Centre, Noida
When: June 22 to 30
Timing: 4.30pm to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)