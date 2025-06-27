HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 June 2025

#Staged What: Harshvardhan Haveli Mein Hatya Catch It Live on Saturday, 28 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 28 and 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: RD Burman Nite ft Mohammed Aslam, KT Anilkumar, Indu Thakur, Ankita Pathak, Khushi Singh & Anushka

Where: Sri Sathya Sai International Centre Auditorium, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

When: June Sat

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Ganga’s Curse

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Udaan – The Melodic Flight of Indian Poetry ft Chitra Srikrishna (Vocal & narration), Arvindd Narayanan (Violin) & Vignesh Jayaraman (Mridangam)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Standup Comedy Show ft Rajat Chauhan

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: June 28

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Girish And The Chronicles ft Girish Pradhan (vocalist), Yogesh Pradhan (bass), Suraz Sun (Guitar) & Nagen Mongrati (Drums)

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP

When: June 28

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Summer Festival

Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33, Block A, Noida City Centre, Noida

When: June 22 to 30

Timing: 4.30pm to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction