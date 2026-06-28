HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Sunday, June 28 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#ArtAttack
What: Natkhat Utsav 2026
Where: Gallery A & B, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg
When: June 28 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Mango Party
Where: Shish Gumbad, Lodhi Garden
When: June 28
Timing: 5pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Wonka’s Chocolate Factory — World Chocolate Day Fest
Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: June 28
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free (Register via contact)
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Behen Ko Naman Ft. RJ Kisna
Where: House of AMP Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida
When: June 28{{/usCountry}}
When: June 28{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}