HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: As part of the ongoing Natkhat Utsav 2026, organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, visitors are taking keen interest in the exhibits displayed at an art exhibition. Complete details of the event are listed below.(Photo: Hemant Rawat/ANI)

What: Natkhat Utsav 2026

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Where: Gallery A & B, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg

When: June 28 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Mango Party

Where: Shish Gumbad, Lodhi Garden

When: June 28

Timing: 5pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Wonka’s Chocolate Factory — World Chocolate Day Fest

Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: June 28

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free (Register via contact)

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Behen Ko Naman Ft. RJ Kisna

Where: House of AMP Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 28 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 28 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Timing: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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