HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Monday, June 29 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#FleaSpree
What: Grand Beauty Expo 2026
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Mathura Road, Pragati Maidan
When: June 29 & 30
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: www.professionalbeauty.in
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of The Elysian Field (Director: Haobam Paban Kumar)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Brushstrokes And Beyond
Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida
When: June 29 & 30
Timing: 12pm to 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: De La Terre Au Papier - Botanical Drawing Workshop
Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française de Delhi, 72, Lodhi Estate{{/usCountry}}
Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française de Delhi, 72, Lodhi Estate{{/usCountry}}
When: June 29{{/usCountry}}
When: June 29{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 1pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 1pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register Here){{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register Here){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
What: Divyanshu Live{{/usCountry}}
What: Divyanshu Live{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
When: June 29{{/usCountry}}
When: June 29{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas Ft. Harsh Gujral{{/usCountry}}
What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas Ft. Harsh Gujral{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: June 29{{/usCountry}}
When: June 29{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}