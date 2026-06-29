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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, June 29 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 01:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#FleaSpree

Gram it: Delhi recorded an extreme temperature of 51.3°C on Sunday! Residents who stepped out of their homes carried umbrellas to be able to walk inside the Red Fort complex. But, the heatwave is not here to stay as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Grand Beauty Expo 2026

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Mathura Road, Pragati Maidan

When: June 29 & 30

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: www.professionalbeauty.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of The Elysian Field (Director: Haobam Paban Kumar)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Brushstrokes And Beyond

Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida

When: June 29 & 30

Timing: 12pm to 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: De La Terre Au Papier - Botanical Drawing Workshop

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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