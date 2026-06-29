HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#FleaSpree

Gram it: Delhi recorded an extreme temperature of 51.3°C on Sunday! Residents who stepped out of their homes carried umbrellas to be able to walk inside the Red Fort complex. But, the heatwave is not here to stay as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Grand Beauty Expo 2026

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Where: Bharat Mandapam, Mathura Road, Pragati Maidan

When: June 29 & 30

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: www.professionalbeauty.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of The Elysian Field (Director: Haobam Paban Kumar)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Brushstrokes And Beyond

Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida

When: June 29 & 30

Timing: 12pm to 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: De La Terre Au Papier - Botanical Drawing Workshop

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française de Delhi, 72, Lodhi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française de Delhi, 72, Lodhi Estate {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 29 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 29 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 1pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 1pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register Here) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register Here) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Divyanshu Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Divyanshu Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 29 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 29 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas Ft. Harsh Gujral {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas Ft. Harsh Gujral {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 29 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 29 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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