HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 January 2025
Jan 02, 2025 11:21 PM IST
Friday, Jan 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#Staged
What: Humare Ram
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: January 3 to 5
Timing: 2.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Ishika Sehgal Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 3
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Bengal [Photography] Divided
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: January 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Classics ft Aashish Solanki
Where: IndiOwl - Platform 13, 261, Westend Marg, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Saket
When: January 3
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)