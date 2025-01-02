Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2025 11:21 PM IST

Friday, Jan 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Humare Ram

Catch It Live on Friday, 3 January 2025
Catch It Live on Friday, 3 January 2025

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: January 3 to 5

Timing: 2.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Ishika Sehgal Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: January 3

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Bengal [Photography] Divided

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: January 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Classics ft Aashish Solanki

Where: IndiOwl - Platform 13, 261, Westend Marg, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Saket

When: January 3

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

