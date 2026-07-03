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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, July 3 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 03, 2026 12:01 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    Gram it: Isn't it the perfect weather to go for a walk? With the clouds hovering over the skies at the Lotus Temple, Delhiites have got just the perfect reason to soak in the monsoon vibe. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: Isn't it the perfect weather to go for a walk? With the clouds hovering over the skies at the Lotus Temple, Delhiites have got just the perfect reason to soak in the monsoon vibe. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    What: 35th Mango Festival

    Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri

    When: July 3 to 5

    Timing: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: 20 (Adult)

    Nearest Metro Station: Tilak Nagar & Janakpuri East (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Teen Manzar: The Wild, The World, and The Within (Curator: Leena Namjoshi)

    Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: July 3 to 7

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Caligula (Director: Vipin Kumar)

    Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 3

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: 7pm

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Frequency Project Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: July 3

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh O Ullas

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: July 3

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Husn-e-Karigari-e-Awadh: Weaves & Crafts Bazaar

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House

    When: July 3 & 4

    Timing: 10.30am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 3 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 3 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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