HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: 35th Mango Festival

Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri

When: July 3 to 5

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: ₹20 (Adult)

Nearest Metro Station: Tilak Nagar & Janakpuri East (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Teen Manzar: The Wild, The World, and The Within (Curator: Leena Namjoshi)