HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Wednesday, Jan 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#CineCall

What: Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth | The Boy with Pink Pants

Catch It Live on Thursday, 30 January 2025
Catch It Live on Thursday, 30 January 2025

Where: Audi 2, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: January 30

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Alchemies of Form

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: January 30 to February 9

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Ali Sabri Brothers

Where: 21 Shots Skybar & Brewery, Metro World Mall, District Centre, Sector 55-56, Gurugram

When: January 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: G-Faad Comedy ft Manik Mahna

Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: January 30

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

