HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 January 2025

#CineCall
What: Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth | The Boy with Pink Pants
Where: Audi 2, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: January 30
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Alchemies of Form
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: January 30 to February 9
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Ali Sabri Brothers
Where: 21 Shots Skybar & Brewery, Metro World Mall, District Centre, Sector 55-56, Gurugram
When: January 30
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: G-Faad Comedy ft Manik Mahna
Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: January 30
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)