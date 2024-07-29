 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 July 2024 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 29, 2024 06:11 PM IST

The day of July 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Wings

Catch It Live on 30 July 2024

Where: Kalamkaar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 25 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Seed Stories

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Raíces - A Flamenco Concert

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Into the Forest

Where: Library, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: July 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Hastlekh – The Kalamkari Edit

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: July 30 to August 1

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 July 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On