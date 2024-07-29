HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 July 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: WingsWhere: Kalamkaar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara RoadWhen: July 25 to 30Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line) #CineCallWhat: Seed StoriesWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 30Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StepUpWhat: Raíces - A Flamenco ConcertWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 30Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #LitTalkWhat: Into the ForestWhere: Library, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught PlaceWhen: July 30Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Hastlekh – The Kalamkari EditWhere: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi HouseWhen: July 30 to August 1Timing: 10am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction