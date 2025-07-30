Search
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 04:00 am IST

Wednesday, July 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Shaam-E-Ruhani

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Zuvaah Terrace Bar and Kitchen, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: July 30

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Vinyl Visions

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: July 26 to August1

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 30

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall

What: The World is Family (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) (Dir: Anand Patwardhan)

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Palace

When: July 30

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: National Symposium – Timeless Texts and Universal Teachings: Inscription of Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra in the UNESCO Memory of the World International Register

Where: Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath

When: July 30

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Master Peace ft Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: July 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

