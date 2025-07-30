HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 July 2025
Wednesday, July 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Shaam-E-Ruhani
Where: Zuvaah Terrace Bar and Kitchen, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: July 30
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Vinyl Visions
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: July 26 to August1
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 30
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: The World is Family (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) (Dir: Anand Patwardhan)
Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Palace
When: July 30
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: National Symposium – Timeless Texts and Universal Teachings: Inscription of Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra in the UNESCO Memory of the World International Register
Where: Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath
When: July 30
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Master Peace ft Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: July 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)