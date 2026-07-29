HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: As Kanwar Yatra begins today, here’s a view of how some pilgrims from Rajasthan were spotted in Ghaziabad along the Delhi-Meerut Road near Modinagar. The aesthetically covered pots they carry contain the holy Ganga water from Haridwar, which they bring during the holy month of Shravan. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

What: Gifts World Expo & Stationery Fair

Where: Halls 1GF, 2GF, 3GF, 4GF, 5GF & 6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: July 30 to August 1

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

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Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Moods of Puriya: The Ordinary Within the Extraordinary Ft. Sawani Lad

Where: The Trialogue Studio-Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar

When: July 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar Phase I (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Badass Begums, The Women Of The Mughal Era (Speaker: Anoushka Jain)

Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road, Chandni Chowk

When: July 30

Timing: 7pm to 8.30pm

Entry: www.urbanaut.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Nous We (Director: Alice Diop)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

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Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: You Didn't Choose The Image; It's Deciding For You (Speaker: Lydia Glory Jose)

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, PVR Priya Complex, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar

When: July 30

Timing: 7pm to 8.30pm

Entry: www.urbanaut.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Entangled Ecologies – Artworks by Ritu Kamath

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 21 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Andreas König Live – Austrian Music Piano Recital

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

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When: July 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Superqueens – Drag Musical (Director: Vivek Mansukhani)

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: July 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Kawaii Candle Making

Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market

When: July 30

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kaustubh Agarwal Live

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: July 30

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction