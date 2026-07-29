HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Gifts World Expo & Stationery Fair
Where: Halls 1GF, 2GF, 3GF, 4GF, 5GF & 6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: July 30 to August 1
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Moods of Puriya: The Ordinary Within the Extraordinary Ft. Sawani Lad
Where: The Trialogue Studio-Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar
When: July 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar Phase I (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Badass Begums, The Women Of The Mughal Era (Speaker: Anoushka Jain)
Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road, Chandni Chowk
When: July 30
Timing: 7pm to 8.30pm
Entry: www.urbanaut.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Nous We (Director: Alice Diop)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: July 30{{/usCountry}}
When: July 30{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: You Didn't Choose The Image; It's Deciding For You (Speaker: Lydia Glory Jose)
Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, PVR Priya Complex, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar
When: July 30
Timing: 7pm to 8.30pm
Entry: www.urbanaut.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Entangled Ecologies – Artworks by Ritu Kamath
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: July 21 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Andreas König Live – Austrian Music Piano Recital
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Superqueens – Drag Musical (Director: Vivek Mansukhani)
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: July 30
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Kawaii Candle Making
Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market
When: July 30
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kaustubh Agarwal Live
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: July 30
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction