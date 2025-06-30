HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 June 2025
Jun 30, 2025 02:28 PM IST
Monday, June 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Delhi Through My Eyes – Works by Krishna Sheil Gupta
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: June 30
Timing: 10am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Night ft Harish
Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: June 30
Timings: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Alien World
Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram
When: June 30 to July 31
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Neeti Palta, Himanshu Bhardwaj & Rupali Tyagi
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: June 30
Timings: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)