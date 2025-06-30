Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2025 02:28 PM IST

Monday, June 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack 

What: Delhi Through My Eyes – Works by Krishna Sheil Gupta

Catch It Live on Monday, 30 January 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place 

When: June 30

Timing: 10am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)   

 

#TuneIn 

What: Bollywood Night ft Harish 

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: June 30

Timings: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)  

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: Alien World

Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram

When: June 30 to July 31 

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Neeti Palta, Himanshu Bhardwaj & Rupali Tyagi

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: June 30

Timings: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinoba Puri (Pink Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

