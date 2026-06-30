HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: Motorists make way through a rain-soaked road on Okhla-Sarita Vihar route as Delhi finally saw showers. But just before this downpour, on Monday afternoon the Capital its highest-ever peak power demand, witnessing a new all-time record, at 8,748 MW amid the heatwave. (Photo: Salman Ali / PTI)

What: Dewas – Artworks by Afzal Pathan (Curator: Akhilesh)

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Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 30 to July 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Pride Month Screenings | Le Retour / Homecoming (Director: )

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: June 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Developing Entrepreneurship Opportunities in the Culture and Creative Sector

Where: UMANG Conference Hall, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: June 30

Timing: 3pm to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Gourmet Cinema | Queen – Film Screening followed by three-course Indo-French dining experience

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 30 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 30 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Gaurav Kapoor Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Gaurav Kapoor Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 30 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 30 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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