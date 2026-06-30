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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, June 30 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 12:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: Motorists make way through a rain-soaked road on Okhla-Sarita Vihar route as Delhi finally saw showers. But just before this downpour, on Monday afternoon the Capital its highest-ever peak power demand, witnessing a new all-time record, at 8,748 MW amid the heatwave. (Photo: Salman Ali / PTI)

What: Dewas – Artworks by Afzal Pathan (Curator: Akhilesh)

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 30 to July 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Pride Month Screenings | Le Retour / Homecoming (Director: )

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: June 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Developing Entrepreneurship Opportunities in the Culture and Creative Sector

Where: UMANG Conference Hall, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: June 30

Timing: 3pm to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Gourmet Cinema | Queen – Film Screening followed by three-course Indo-French dining experience

 
gurugram delhi event listing htcity mandi house comedy show heatwave power
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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