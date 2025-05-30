HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 May 2025

#TuneIn
What: Living Legends – Hari Se Hari Tak ft Hariharan & Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: May 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: A Fabric of Narratives – The Many Facets of North East India
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: May 30 to June 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Silvatein -- The Wrinkles in Time
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: May 30
Timing: 5.30pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Swayam Prakasha Kirana – Dasha Mahavidyas, Tantra & Kathak by The Sudip Chakraborty Dance Company.
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dhruvaswamini
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: May 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)