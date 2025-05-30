HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 May 2025

#TuneIn What: Living Legends – Hari Se Hari Tak ft Hariharan & Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia Catch It Live on Friday, 30 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: May 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: A Fabric of Narratives – The Many Facets of North East India

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: May 30 to June 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Silvatein -- The Wrinkles in Time

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: May 30

Timing: 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Swayam Prakasha Kirana – Dasha Mahavidyas, Tantra & Kathak by The Sudip Chakraborty Dance Company.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Dhruvaswamini

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: May 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

