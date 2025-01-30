HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 January 2025

#DelhiTalkies What: Indian Sneaker Festival ft Ritviz Catch It Live on Thursday, 31 January 2025

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: January 31 to February 2

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival ft Imtiaz Ali

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: January 31 to February 2

Timing: 5pm to 10pm

Entry: Free (Nursery Entry ₹50)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Kanjoos

Where: SNA's Meghdoot Theatre, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 31

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: KNMA Legacy Series | Narrative, Music, and the Enduring Tradition of the Sarangi ft Murad Ali Khan

Where: Chamber Theatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: January 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Cinema Paradiso

Where: Studio Safdar, 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar

When: January 31

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Silence Please

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 29 to February 6

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: PS I Love You ft Pranav Sharma

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: January 31

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

