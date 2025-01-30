HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 January 2025
Thursday, Jan 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Indian Sneaker Festival ft Ritviz
Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: January 31 to February 2
Timing: 1pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival ft Imtiaz Ali
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: January 31 to February 2
Timing: 5pm to 10pm
Entry: Free (Nursery Entry ₹50)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Kanjoos
Where: SNA's Meghdoot Theatre, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: January 31
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: KNMA Legacy Series | Narrative, Music, and the Enduring Tradition of the Sarangi ft Murad Ali Khan
Where: Chamber Theatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: January 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Cinema Paradiso
Where: Studio Safdar, 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar
When: January 31
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.fillum.in
Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Silence Please
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 29 to February 6
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: PS I Love You ft Pranav Sharma
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 31
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)