HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 31, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Phir Rafi – A Tribute To Mohd Rafi Ft. Prasanna Rao, Rajni Dhuria, Dhwani Muley, Fanish Pawar, Mohit Goswami, Prateek Mittal & Dr JS Batra
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 31
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Margam Ft. Sathvika Ranganathan
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Stories Carved in Stone Voices Rooted in Earth: Silent Walls, Speaking Stones | Indigenised/ Tribalised (Discussants: Amrita Bhalla, Sukrita Paul Kumar, Ratna Raman & Nishi Chawla)
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 31
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Carvaan Live: Sing With Kishore Ft. Vivek Budgali (Vocals), Saurabh Verma (Keyboard), Khurram Ali Niazi (Tabla) & Raghav Chandra (Violin)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: July 31
Timing: 5.30pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Where I Meet Myself – Artworks by Arun Pandit, Yuriko Lochan, Avijit Dutta, Kamar Alam, Shubhra Das, Harsh Nowlakha, Hiral Chaudhari & Bhartti Vermma (Curator: Swapnil Khullar)
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: July 26 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Twamaham Vande Ft. Jalsa Chandra, Pallabi Chatterjee, Adrija Mondal & Agnimita Das
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Cake Painting
Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: July 31
Timing: 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: On The Spot Ft. Daahab Chishti & Gurleen Pannu
Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: July 31
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi & Teej Bazaar
Where: The Grand Orion Hotel, A-60, Kailash Colony, Greater Kailash
When: July 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction