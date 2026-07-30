HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 31, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn

Gram it: Monsoon clouds hover over the Shanti Stupa at Millennium Park, creating a dramatic skyline. After the heavy downpour in the city on Tuesday, the The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Friday. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

What: Phir Rafi – A Tribute To Mohd Rafi Ft. Prasanna Rao, Rajni Dhuria, Dhwani Muley, Fanish Pawar, Mohit Goswami, Prateek Mittal & Dr JS Batra

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When: July 31

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Margam Ft. Sathvika Ranganathan

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Stories Carved in Stone Voices Rooted in Earth: Silent Walls, Speaking Stones | Indigenised/ Tribalised (Discussants: Amrita Bhalla, Sukrita Paul Kumar, Ratna Raman & Nishi Chawla)

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 31

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Carvaan Live: Sing With Kishore Ft. Vivek Budgali (Vocals), Saurabh Verma (Keyboard), Khurram Ali Niazi (Tabla) & Raghav Chandra (Violin)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

Read More

When: July 31

Timing: 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Where I Meet Myself – Artworks by Arun Pandit, Yuriko Lochan, Avijit Dutta, Kamar Alam, Shubhra Das, Harsh Nowlakha, Hiral Chaudhari & Bhartti Vermma (Curator: Swapnil Khullar)

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 26 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Twamaham Vande Ft. Jalsa Chandra, Pallabi Chatterjee, Adrija Mondal & Agnimita Das

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When: July 31

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Cake Painting

Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: July 31

Timing: 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: On The Spot Ft. Daahab Chishti & Gurleen Pannu

Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: July 31

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi & Teej Bazaar

Where: The Grand Orion Hotel, A-60, Kailash Colony, Greater Kailash

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When: July 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction