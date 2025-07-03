Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 03, 2025 09:06 PM IST

Friday, July 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

What: 16th Toy Biz International Expo

Catch It Live on Friday, 4 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Hall 2 to 5, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: July 4 to 7

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line) 

 

#StepUp

What: Darshan – Bharatanatyam performance ft Malavika Sarukkai

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#CineCall

What: Film Screening – Jayein to Jayein Kahaan

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#TuneIn

What: VSK Baithak – Remembering Rani Kapur | Hindustani Classical Vocal recital ft Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Pt Vinayak Torvi

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 4 

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Vilen Live – India Tour

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 4

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Standup Comedy Show ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 4

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

#FleaSpree

What: Très Mehr – Luxury Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition ft JJV, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal & Mahima Mahajan.

Where: The Grand Hotel, Pocket 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj

When: July 4

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

