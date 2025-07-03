HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 July 2025
Friday, July 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: 16th Toy Biz International Expo
Where: Hall 2 to 5, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: July 4 to 7
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#StepUp
What: Darshan – Bharatanatyam performance ft Malavika Sarukkai
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Film Screening – Jayein to Jayein Kahaan
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: July 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: VSK Baithak – Remembering Rani Kapur | Hindustani Classical Vocal recital ft Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Pt Vinayak Torvi
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Vilen Live – India Tour
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 4
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Standup Comedy Show ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 4
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Très Mehr – Luxury Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition ft JJV, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal & Mahima Mahajan.
Where: The Grand Hotel, Pocket 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj
When: July 4
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)