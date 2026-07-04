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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Saturday, July 4 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 03:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#Staged

Gram it: Here's a dramatic view of the clouds stretching across an overcast sky, bringing the much-needed relief after a morning drizzle over the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. Expect the skies to present similar views today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and thunderstorm for Saturday as well.(Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

What: Fever Dream (Director: Meghana AT)

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: July 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Cafe Decking – Artworks by Anupriya Roy

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: July 3 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Dunia Ft. Rahgir

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: July 4

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: DIY Zen Miniature Garden Workshop

Where: Café Coffee Day, First Floor, The Great India Place Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: July 5 (Sunday)

Timing: 6am to 8am

Entry: 300 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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