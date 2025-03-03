HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 March 2025

#DelhiTalkies
What: 39th AAHAR International Fair
Where: Hall 1 to 12, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: March 4 to 8
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Mahagopanare Mahabahu
Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House (Gate 3), Shahjahan Road
When: February 28 to March 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival 2025 | Raktpushp by Abhivyakti, Indraprastha College For Women (DU)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Dhanashri Ghaisas
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Gangsta
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: March 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)