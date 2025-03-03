Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 03, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Tuesday, March 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

What: 39th AAHAR International Fair

Catch it Live on Tuesday, 4 March 2025

Where: Hall 1 to 12, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: March 4 to 8

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Mahagopanare Mahabahu

Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House (Gate 3), Shahjahan Road

When: February 28 to March 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival 2025 | Raktpushp by Abhivyakti, Indraprastha College For Women (DU)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Dhanashri Ghaisas

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Gangsta

Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

When: March 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

