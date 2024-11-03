HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 November 2024

#TuneIn
What: Kaveri Meets Ganga | Hindustani Flute Recital ft Rakesh Chaurasia
Where: Kartavya Path, Central Vista, near India Gate
When: November 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line) & Khan Market (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Blueprints of Illusions
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40, Defence Colony
When: October 15 to November 12
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)
#CineCall
What: Ekla Chalo
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pop Indie ft Poorvi
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket
When: November 4
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Silk Mark Expo 2024
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: November 3 to 8
Timing: 11am to 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)