Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 03, 2024 05:58 PM IST

The day of Nov 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Kaveri Meets Ganga | Hindustani Flute Recital ft Rakesh Chaurasia

Catch It Live on 4 November 2024
Catch It Live on 4 November 2024

Where: Kartavya Path, Central Vista, near India Gate

When: November 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line) & Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Blueprints of Illusions

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40, Defence Colony

When: October 15 to November 12

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

 

#CineCall

What: Ekla Chalo

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Pop Indie ft Poorvi

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket

When: November 4

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Silk Mark Expo 2024

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: November 3 to 8

Timing: 11am to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

