HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 5, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall

Gram it: As monsoon showers soak Delhi, giving the city a much-needed respite from heat and humidity, here's how some college students were spotted taking shade under umbrella while they walked back home from Delhi University's North Campus, on Tuesday. Delhiites, brace yourselves for more rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has a forecast of light to moderate rainfall for today as well. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/Hindustan Times)

What: Two Poets and a River (Director: Richard K Wolf)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: August 5

Timing: 6.30pm

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Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Compassion in Action: Journey of Courage and Commitment (Speakers: Prakash Amte & Mandakini Amte)

Where: Seminar Rooms I, II & III, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 5

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: A Slow Sip Of Solitude – Artworks by Ayuesh Agarwal, Salony Garg and Varad Bang (Curators: Arjun Sawhney & Arjun Butani)

Where: Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, A-178, C3 (Ground Floor), Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla Mubarkpur

When: July 25 to September 5

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) & Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

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#LitTalk

{{^usCountry}} What: Indo-Pacific as Zone for Peace (Speakers: Veena Sikri, Pradeep Chauhan & Swasti Rao) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Indo-Pacific as Zone for Peace (Speakers: Veena Sikri, Pradeep Chauhan & Swasti Rao) {{/usCountry}}

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Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Papier-mâché Sculpting

Where: The Art House Cafe, N-35 (Ground Floor), Connaught Circus, Connaught Place

When: August 5

Timing: 6.50pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Super Eight – A Stand-Up Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Anshu Mor, Gaurav Kapoor, Pratyush Chaubey & Tushar Basra

Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: August 5

Timing: 8pm & 9.45pm

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Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

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