HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 June 2025
Thursday, June 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Tughlaq (Directed by K Madavane)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: June 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: 12th Edition of Dialogue to Develop a Vision for the Environment of Delhi – Bikram Singh Sajwan, Vivek Saxena, Prof Akshay Kaul, Yogita Shukla, Suhas Borker, and Justice Abhay S Oka
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Taekwondo, Facing the World
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), 25-A, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: June 2 to August 1
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Night ft Aakarshakh Band
Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: June 5
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: June 5
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: 2nd Dr BR Ambedkar Craft Mela
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: June 5 to 9
Timing: 4pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)