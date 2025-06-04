HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 June 2025

#Staged What: Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Tughlaq (Directed by K Madavane) Catch It Live on Thursday, 5 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: 12th Edition of Dialogue to Develop a Vision for the Environment of Delhi – Bikram Singh Sajwan, Vivek Saxena, Prof Akshay Kaul, Yogita Shukla, Suhas Borker, and Justice Abhay S Oka

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Taekwondo, Facing the World

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), 25-A, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: June 2 to August 1

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Night ft Aakarshakh Band

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: June 5

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: June 5

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: 2nd Dr BR Ambedkar Craft Mela

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: June 5 to 9

Timing: 4pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

