...
...
Next Story

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Thursday, August 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 05:15:22 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

#ArtAttack

Gram it: As Sawan continues, some kanwar yatris are carrying the holy Ganga water in elaborate kanwars from Haridwar to Delhi. Take for instance this unique kanwar spotted along the Delhi-Meerut Road in Muradnagar, which featured trophies and medals with a giant Lord Shiva idol. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)
Gram it: As Sawan continues, some kanwar yatris are carrying the holy Ganga water in elaborate kanwars from Haridwar to Delhi. Take for instance this unique kanwar spotted along the Delhi-Meerut Road in Muradnagar, which featured trophies and medals with a giant Lord Shiva idol. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

What: Inner Frontiers – Artworks by Namita Prakash

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: August 6 to September 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Afsaana Hui Shaam — Dramatised reading of short stories of Begum Masroor Jahan Ft. Saira Mujtaba, Sunita Singh and Tariquee Haameed

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Happiness Meet Up — A summer celebration for seniors

Where: Themis Barbecue House, Millennium Tower 1, Lawrence Road Colony, 3, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura

When: August 6

Timing: Noon

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place (Red & Pink Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Casual-Tea Ft. Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: 10th India International Footwear Fair 2026

Where: Halls 5 & 6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: August 6 to 8

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
delhinoidagurugramhtcityeventlistingcomedy showaugustart exhibition
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe