HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 November 2025

#TuneIn
What: Tuka Mhane Kahe Kabira – Devotional Music ft Ranjani Gayatri & Bhuvanesh Komkali
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Anantam Vinayakam – A Celebration of the Infinite Ganesha ft paintings by Prasanth AV
Where: Gallery 6, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House
When: November 6 to 12
Timing: 10.30am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: RISE 2025 | Piano concert ft Andreas König
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: November 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Matters of the Heart (Danish film with English subtitles/ Director: Christina Rosendahl)
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: November 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pitch Please ft Rahul Dua
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 6
Timing: 5pm & 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)