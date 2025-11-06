Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 November 2025

    Thursday, November 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: Tuka Mhane Kahe Kabira – Devotional Music ft Ranjani Gayatri & Bhuvanesh Komkali

    Gram it: Pleasant or problematic? An evening at the Humayun's Tomb feels pleasurable, on Wednesday, if only one can overlook the high air pollution. While the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed some improvement on Wednesday, it continued to remain in the 'poor' category. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: Pleasant or problematic? An evening at the Humayun's Tomb feels pleasurable, on Wednesday, if only one can overlook the high air pollution. While the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed some improvement on Wednesday, it continued to remain in the 'poor' category. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 6

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Anantam Vinayakam – A Celebration of the Infinite Ganesha ft paintings by Prasanth AV

    Where: Gallery 6, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House

    When: November 6 to 12

    Timing: 10.30am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: RISE 2025 | Piano concert ft Andreas König

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: November 6

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Matters of the Heart (Danish film with English subtitles/ Director: Christina Rosendahl)

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: November 6

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Pitch Please ft Rahul Dua

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: November 6

    Timing: 5pm & 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 6 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 6 November 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes