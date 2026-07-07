HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall

Gram it: Dark clouds hover over Lodhi Gardens as the weather turns dramatic. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue across several parts of the country on Tuesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of active southwest monsoon. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

What: Khidki Ganv (Director: Sanju Surendran)

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Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Latte Art Workshop

Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: July 7

Timing: 4pm, 6pm & 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: Overland, There's Shorter Time to Dream – Artworks by Devu Nenmara, Firi Rahman, Gaurang Naik & Janhavi Khemka (Curator: Shristi Sainani)

Where: Latitude 28, B-74, Defence Colony

When: July 7 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Duo Ft. Rajat Chauhan & Anshu Mor

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: July 7 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 7 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Teej and Rakhi Edit – Fashion Exhibition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Teej and Rakhi Edit – Fashion Exhibition {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Placem, Ring Road, Rama Krishna Puram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Placem, Ring Road, Rama Krishna Puram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 7 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 7 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11 am to 8 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11 am to 8 pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction {{/usCountry}}

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