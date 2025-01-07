Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 07, 2025 09:10 PM IST

Wednesday, Jan 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Tales of the Wild

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 8 January 2025

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 8 to 20

Timing: 1pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: The Edge of Madness

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Ibaadat Live ft Mayank Chhabra

Where: Resaca, Building No 7, Pusa Road

When: January 8

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Bothering You ft Vijay Yadav

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: January 8

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

