HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 January 2025
Jan 07, 2025 09:10 PM IST
Wednesday, Jan 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Tales of the Wild
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 8 to 20
Timing: 1pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: The Edge of Madness
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ibaadat Live ft Mayank Chhabra
Where: Resaca, Building No 7, Pusa Road
When: January 8
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Bothering You ft Vijay Yadav
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: January 8
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)