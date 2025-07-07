HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 July 2025
Tuesday, July 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Formation & Fracture
Where: Method, Underground D-59, Defence Colony
When: July 4 to August 3
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: A Tribute Concert in Memory of Prof Samaresh Chatterji ft String Quartet of the Symphony Orchestra of India
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: July 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Big Business Tech & Entrepreneur Professional Networking Affair
Where: Food Court, Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden
When: July 8
Timing: 6pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Architecture Matters VIII – Interplay of Dance & Architecture ft Bharat Sharma & Malavika Sarukkai
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road
When: July 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Late Night Comedy Show
Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: July 8
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Hastlekh by Cocoon Kapas – The Kalamkari Edit
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: July 7 to 9
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)