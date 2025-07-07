HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 July 2025

#ArtAttack What: Formation & Fracture Catch It Live on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Method, Underground D-59, Defence Colony

When: July 4 to August 3

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: A Tribute Concert in Memory of Prof Samaresh Chatterji ft String Quartet of the Symphony Orchestra of India

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Big Business Tech & Entrepreneur Professional Networking Affair

Where: Food Court, Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden

When: July 8

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Architecture Matters VIII – Interplay of Dance & Architecture ft Bharat Sharma & Malavika Sarukkai

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road

When: July 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Late Night Comedy Show

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: July 8

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Hastlekh by Cocoon Kapas – The Kalamkari Edit

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: July 7 to 9

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

