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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Wednesday, July 8 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jul 08, 2026 12:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: After recording the hottest July day in two years on Monday, Delhi witnessed pleasant rains on Tuesday. Enjoying the weather to its fullest were some residents who took to cycling amid rainfall at Kartavya Path. Those of you planning to step out today can expect cloudy sky and light rain, as per India Met Department (IMD). (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

What: Penguin Book Fair

Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO

When: July 8 to 12

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Durian Flavour: India and ASEAN after a decade of the Act East Policy by Gurjit Singh (Discussants: Preeti Saran, Anup Singh, Sonu Trivedi | Moderator: Alok Bansal)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Apaatnama – A play based on Emergency (Director: Sunil Rawat)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 8

Timing: 6 pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill | Rabab Recital Ft. Imran Khan

Where: The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcitydelhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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