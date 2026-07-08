HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: After recording the hottest July day in two years on Monday, Delhi witnessed pleasant rains on Tuesday. Enjoying the weather to its fullest were some residents who took to cycling amid rainfall at Kartavya Path. Those of you planning to step out today can expect cloudy sky and light rain, as per India Met Department (IMD). (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

What: Penguin Book Fair

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Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO

When: July 8 to 12

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Durian Flavour: India and ASEAN after a decade of the Act East Policy by Gurjit Singh (Discussants: Preeti Saran, Anup Singh, Sonu Trivedi | Moderator: Alok Bansal)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Apaatnama – A play based on Emergency (Director: Sunil Rawat)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 8

Timing: 6 pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill | Rabab Recital Ft. Imran Khan

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{{^usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: July 8 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 8 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop – Moon Lamp Making {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop – Moon Lamp Making {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Cafe Hawkers, L-22, Radial Road, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place (CP) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Cafe Hawkers, L-22, Radial Road, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place (CP) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 8 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 8 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 3.15pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 3.15pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Social House, Building No 18, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Social House, Building No 18, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 8 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 8 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7.30pm & 9.15pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7.30pm & 9.15pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: The Annual Ankur Rakhee Bazaar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: The Annual Ankur Rakhee Bazaar {{/usCountry}}

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Where: The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcitydelhijunction

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