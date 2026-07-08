HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Wednesday, July 8 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Penguin Book Fair
Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO
When: July 8 to 12
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Durian Flavour: India and ASEAN after a decade of the Act East Policy by Gurjit Singh (Discussants: Preeti Saran, Anup Singh, Sonu Trivedi | Moderator: Alok Bansal)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Apaatnama – A play based on Emergency (Director: Sunil Rawat)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 8
Timing: 6 pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill | Rabab Recital Ft. Imran Khan
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: July 8{{/usCountry}}
When: July 8{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop – Moon Lamp Making{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop – Moon Lamp Making{{/usCountry}}
Where: Cafe Hawkers, L-22, Radial Road, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place (CP){{/usCountry}}
Where: Cafe Hawkers, L-22, Radial Road, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place (CP){{/usCountry}}
When: July 8{{/usCountry}}
When: July 8{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 3.15pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 3.15pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show{{/usCountry}}
What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Social House, Building No 18, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Social House, Building No 18, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
When: July 8{{/usCountry}}
When: July 8{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7.30pm & 9.15pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7.30pm & 9.15pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
What: The Annual Ankur Rakhee Bazaar{{/usCountry}}
What: The Annual Ankur Rakhee Bazaar{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: July 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcitydelhijunction