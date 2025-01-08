HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 January 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Echoes of Elegance
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: January 1 to 11
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Swarali Kulkarni
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Andha Yug
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: January 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gangsters ft Yash Rathi
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan
When: January 9
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Indus Food Manufacturing 2025
Where: Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Sector 25, Dwarka
When: January 9 to 11
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: visitor.indusfoodmanufacturing.co.in
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)