HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 January 2025

#ArtAttack What: Echoes of Elegance Catch It Live on Thursday, 9 January 2025

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: January 1 to 11

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Swarali Kulkarni

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Andha Yug

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: January 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Yash Rathi

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: January 9

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Indus Food Manufacturing 2025

Where: Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Sector 25, Dwarka

When: January 9 to 11

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: visitor.indusfoodmanufacturing.co.in

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction