HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 July 2025

#ArtAttack What: Four Lifelong Commitments of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Catch It Live on Wednesday, 9 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 5 to 10

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: India Energy Storage Week 2025 – International Conference & Expo

Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka

When: July 8 to 10

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Passes (Available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 (Airport Express Line; Orange Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Modernity, Print and Sahitya: The Making of a New Literary Culture, 1866-1919 – Prof Pragati Mohapatra, Prof Asha Sarangi, Prof Sumanyu Satpathy & Prof Harish Trivedi

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shamiyana – An Unplugged Sufi Celebration ft Yamini Gupta

Where: Parra by Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Entry from Gate 8), Aerocity

When: July 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Meet the Dinosaurs

Where: North India Mall, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

When: July 9 to 31

Timing: Noon

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 62 (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Sure & Certain ft Shikha Chauhan

Where: The Comedy Cookie, Second Floor, F 15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: July 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar⁩⁦ (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Annual Ankur Rakhee Bazaar – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

