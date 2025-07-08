Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Wednesday, July 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack 

What: Four Lifelong Commitments of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama 

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 9 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 9 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: July 5 to 10 

Timing: Noon to 8pm 

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)   

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: India Energy Storage Week 2025 – International Conference & Expo 

Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka 

When: July 8 to 10 

Timing: 10am to 6pm 

Entry: Passes (Available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 (Airport Express Line; Orange Line) 

 

#LitTalk 

What: Book Discussion | Modernity, Print and Sahitya: The Making of a New Literary Culture, 1866-1919 – Prof Pragati Mohapatra, Prof Asha Sarangi, Prof Sumanyu Satpathy & Prof Harish Trivedi

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road 

When: July 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#TuneIn 

What: Shamiyana – An Unplugged Sufi Celebration ft Yamini Gupta 

Where: Parra by Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Entry from Gate 8), Aerocity 

When: July 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)  

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Meet the Dinosaurs 

Where: North India Mall, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad 

When: July 9 to 31 

Timing: Noon 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com  

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 62 (Blue Line)

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Sure & Certain ft Shikha Chauhan 

Where: The Comedy Cookie, Second Floor, F 15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: July 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar⁩⁦ (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree 

What: The Annual Ankur Rakhee Bazaar – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition  

Where: The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 9  

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 July 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On