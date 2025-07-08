HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 July 2025
Wednesday, July 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Four Lifelong Commitments of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 5 to 10
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: India Energy Storage Week 2025 – International Conference & Expo
Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka
When: July 8 to 10
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Passes (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 (Airport Express Line; Orange Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Modernity, Print and Sahitya: The Making of a New Literary Culture, 1866-1919 – Prof Pragati Mohapatra, Prof Asha Sarangi, Prof Sumanyu Satpathy & Prof Harish Trivedi
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: July 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Shamiyana – An Unplugged Sufi Celebration ft Yamini Gupta
Where: Parra by Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Entry from Gate 8), Aerocity
When: July 9
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
What: Meet the Dinosaurs
Where: North India Mall, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
When: July 9 to 31
Timing: Noon
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 62 (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Sure & Certain ft Shikha Chauhan
Where: The Comedy Cookie, Second Floor, F 15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: July 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Annual Ankur Rakhee Bazaar – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: July 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)