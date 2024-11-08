Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 08, 2024 02:42 PM IST

The day of Nov 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#StepUp

What: In Search ft Malavika Sarukkai

Catch It Live on 9 November 2024
Catch It Live on 9 November 2024

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)  

 

#ArtAttack

What: Bimal Das Gupta: Tutelage – An Ode to a Legend

Where: Travancore House, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 9 & 10

Timing:

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | The Man Without Guilt

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 9

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Defected Showcase India ft Monki

Where: The Kai Room, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 9

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged

What: Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane

Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: 12th Guru ML Koser Festival of Music and Dance | Vocal Recital ft Jayateerth Mevundi

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: November 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)



#JustForLaughs

What: Papa Under Training ft Pratyush Chaubey

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: dm2buy IRL

Where: Khoj Studios, S-17, Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar

When: November 9

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //