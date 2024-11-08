HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 November 2024
The day of Nov 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#StepUp
What: In Search ft Malavika Sarukkai
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Bimal Das Gupta: Tutelage – An Ode to a Legend
Where: Travancore House, KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: November 9 & 10
Timing:
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | The Man Without Guilt
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: November 9
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Defected Showcase India ft Monki
Where: The Kai Room, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 9
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane
Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: 12th Guru ML Koser Festival of Music and Dance | Vocal Recital ft Jayateerth Mevundi
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: November 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Papa Under Training ft Pratyush Chaubey
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: dm2buy IRL
Where: Khoj Studios, S-17, Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar
When: November 9
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)