HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 November 2024

#StepUp What: In Search ft Malavika Sarukkai Catch It Live on 9 November 2024

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Bimal Das Gupta: Tutelage – An Ode to a Legend

Where: Travancore House, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 9 & 10

Timing:

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | The Man Without Guilt

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 9

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Defected Showcase India ft Monki

Where: The Kai Room, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 9

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane

Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: 12th Guru ML Koser Festival of Music and Dance | Vocal Recital ft Jayateerth Mevundi

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: November 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)





#JustForLaughs

What: Papa Under Training ft Pratyush Chaubey

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: dm2buy IRL

Where: Khoj Studios, S-17, Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar

When: November 9

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

