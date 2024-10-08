Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2024 06:08 PM IST

The day of Oct 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Portals of Possibilities: Chasing Dreams

Catch It Live on 9 October 2024
Catch It Live on 9 October 2024

Where: Gallerie Nvyā, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, District Centre, Saket

When: October 5 to November 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)


#CineCall

What: Gharial: On the Brink

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 9

Timing: 12.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Gharana Festival | Vocal Recital ft Ram Narayan Jha

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Rambo Circus

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: October 9

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Pause for a Cause - Festive Edit

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: October 8 & 9

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On