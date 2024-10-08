HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 October 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Portals of Possibilities: Chasing DreamsWhere: Gallerie Nvyā, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, District Centre, SaketWhen: October 5 to November 15Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)#CineCallWhat: Gharial: On the BrinkWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: October 9Timing: 12.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Gharana Festival | Vocal Recital ft Ram Narayan JhaWhere: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: October 9Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #StagedWhat: Rambo CircusWhere: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional AreaWhen: October 9Timing: 7.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Pause for a Cause - Festive EditWhere: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi HouseWhen: October 8 & 9Timing: 11am to 7.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction