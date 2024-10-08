HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 October 2024

#ArtAttack What: Portals of Possibilities: Chasing Dreams Catch It Live on 9 October 2024

Where: Gallerie Nvyā, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, District Centre, Saket

When: October 5 to November 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)



#CineCall

What: Gharial: On the Brink

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 9

Timing: 12.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Gharana Festival | Vocal Recital ft Ram Narayan Jha

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)



#Staged

What: Rambo Circus

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: October 9

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Pause for a Cause - Festive Edit

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: October 8 & 9

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction