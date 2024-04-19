HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 19
The day of April 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Tune In
What: BeatCrush presents IP Garage
Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas
When: April 19
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Agni Aur Barkha
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: April 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Lost Songs of the Courtesans
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: April 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: April 19
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Funk Jazz ft The Revisit Project
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: April 19
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.home-delhi.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)