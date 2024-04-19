 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 19 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 19

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of April 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#Tune In

What: BeatCrush presents IP Garage

Catch It Live on April 19

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas

When: April 19

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Agni Aur Barkha

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: April 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Lost Songs of the Courtesans

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: April 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: April 19

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Funk Jazz ft The Revisit Project

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: April 19

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.home-delhi.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

 

