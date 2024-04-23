HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 23

#JustForLaughs What: Married Bachelor ft Gourav Mahna Catch It Live on April 23

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: April 23

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Reimagining Traditions

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 20 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Books and Roses ft Vanessa Garcia

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pop ft Zyakuni In My Backyard

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

When: April 23

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

