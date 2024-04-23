HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 23
The day of April 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#JustForLaughs
What: Married Bachelor ft Gourav Mahna
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: April 23
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Reimagining Traditions
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 20 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Books and Roses ft Vanessa Garcia
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pop ft Zyakuni In My Backyard
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar
When: April 23
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)