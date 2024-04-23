 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 23 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 23

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 23, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#JustForLaughs

What: Married Bachelor ft Gourav Mahna

Catch It Live on April 23
Catch It Live on April 23

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When: April 23

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Reimagining Traditions

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 20 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Books and Roses ft Vanessa Garcia

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Pop ft Zyakuni In My Backyard

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

When: April 23

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 23
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On