HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 8
The day of April 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Pt Kumar Gandharva Centenary Celebrations | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Pt Satyasheel Deshpande
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: City of Dreaming Spires
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: April 3 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Big Mic ft Siddharth Sudhakar
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: April 8
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Manipuri Dance Recital ft Sovanabrata Sircar & Nutan Sovan Sircar
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)