 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 8 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 8

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2024 11:40 AM IST

The day of April 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Pt Kumar Gandharva Centenary Celebrations | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Pt Satyasheel Deshpande

Catch It Live on April 8
Catch It Live on April 8

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

When: April 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: City of Dreaming Spires

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: April 3 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: The Big Mic ft Siddharth Sudhakar

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: April 8

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Manipuri Dance Recital ft Sovanabrata Sircar & Nutan Sovan Sircar

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 8
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On