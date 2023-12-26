close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 26

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 26, 2023 01:21 PM IST

The day of December 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's the final week of the year, don't let Tuesday be boring. Check out these cultural events keeping the city abuzz:

Catch it Live on December 26
Catch it Live on December 26

#TuneIn

Padma Bhushan Padmaja Chakraborty performs Thumri, Dadra, and other Purav Ang styles.
Padma Bhushan Padmaja Chakraborty performs Thumri, Dadra, and other Purav Ang styles.

What: Thumri Festival | Padmaja Chakraborty, Soma Ghosh and Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 26 to 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Aakash Gupta, famous for his "Excuse me, brother" joke, will be performing his new set at the show.
Comic Aakash Gupta, famous for his "Excuse me, brother" joke, will be performing his new set at the show.

What: Aakash Gupta (Brand New Show)

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: December 26

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#CineCall

The 2022 Polish film Strzepy (Shreds) is written and directed by Beata Dzianowicz and follows a multi-generational family whose head is diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.
The 2022 Polish film Strzepy (Shreds) is written and directed by Beata Dzianowicz and follows a multi-generational family whose head is diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

What: Shreds

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

One of the artworks on display at this exhibition of paintings by late artist Niranjan Kouli.
One of the artworks on display at this exhibition of paintings by late artist Niranjan Kouli.

What: Canvases of Hope

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 26

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

