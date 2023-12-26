HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 26
The day of December 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's the final week of the year, don't let Tuesday be boring. Check out these cultural events keeping the city abuzz:
#TuneIn
What: Thumri Festival | Padmaja Chakraborty, Soma Ghosh and Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 26 to 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Aakash Gupta (Brand New Show)
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: December 26
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Shreds
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Canvases of Hope
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 26
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)