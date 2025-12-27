Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 27 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, Dec 27 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 27, 2025 3:00 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    Gram it: A view of the Yamuna covered in fog during early hours of morning, near Kalindi Kunj, in Noida. In a recent unfortunate accident in Greater Noida, two have reported died due to dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Gram it: A view of the Yamuna covered in fog during early hours of morning, near Kalindi Kunj, in Noida. In a recent unfortunate accident in Greater Noida, two have reported died due to dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    What: Bismil Ki Mehfil – Main Hoon Sufi India Tour

    Where: Indira Gandhi Arena, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO

    When: December 27

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: 18th Guru Debaprasad Nrutya Parampara ft Ananya Kannan (Bharatanatyam), Ustad Ahmed Hussain & Ustad Mohammad Hussain (Ghazals)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 27

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: PS (Post Script) – I Love You ft Pranav Sharma

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: December 27

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Aadi Bazaar – Tribal Art of India

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: December 16 to 31

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: 30 (Adults) & 20 (Children)

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 27 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 27 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes