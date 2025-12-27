HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 27 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Bismil Ki Mehfil – Main Hoon Sufi India Tour
Where: Indira Gandhi Arena, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO
When: December 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: 18th Guru Debaprasad Nrutya Parampara ft Ananya Kannan (Bharatanatyam), Ustad Ahmed Hussain & Ustad Mohammad Hussain (Ghazals)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: PS (Post Script) – I Love You ft Pranav Sharma
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: December 27
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Aadi Bazaar – Tribal Art of India
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: December 16 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹30 (Adults) & ₹20 (Children)
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction