HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 8

You thought it's just the weekend where you get spoilt for choices thinking what to attend? Here's the Friday line-up for you to think if you can actually miss anything because almost every other event is just wow!

#LitTalk

Catch It Live on December 8

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj will open the fest with a ghazal and Sufi recital.

What: Jashn-e-Rekhta 2023

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: December 8 to 10

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org

#FleaSpree

Delhi Comic Con 2023 is back for enthusiasts to witness cosplay and shop the merch. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

What: Delhi Comic Con 2023

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, NSIC Estate, Okhla Phase III

When: December 8 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

Entry: www.comicconindia.com

#StepUp

This contemporary dance performance from France has been showcased in 30 countries so far.

What: PIXEL – A Show by Company Käfig

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 8

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineTalk

This Danish film is the second part of a trilogy, based on transnational adoption, and follows the tale of a South Korean adoptee raised on a family dairy farm in the Danish countryside,

What: European Union Film Festival | The Quiet Migration

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: December 8

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue and Yellow Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's new set is about his experiences in Meerut before he moved to Delhi.

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

When: December 8

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

