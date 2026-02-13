HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Doong Doong Alert (Korea) (Director: Hwang Seokyong)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 13
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
What: Delhi University Literature Festival 1.0 – Nation First: Unity In Diversity
Where: Multipurpose Hall, North Campus, University of Delhi
When: February 12 to 14
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Ek Khoon Sau Baatein 2 (Director: Rajeev Ranjan)
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House
When: February 13
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: PLACE – Ananya Vajpeyi & William Dalrymple in conversation
Where: Humayun World Heritage Site Museum Auditorium, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: February 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: 011-40725067
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
What: Baro Market Bengal Bazaar
Where: 5 Padmini Enclave, Hauz Khas
When: February 13 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
