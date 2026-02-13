Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, February 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Feb 13, 2026 3:15 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Doong Doong Alert (Korea) (Director: Hwang Seokyong)

    Gram it: Spring is here in Delhi! Embracing it fully is author, MP Sudha Murty, spotted during the Budget session that is ongoing at the Parliament. The premises of the Parliament is currently looking quite aesthetic will natural flowers in full bloom. (Photo: Shahbaz Khan/PTI)
    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 13

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Delhi University Literature Festival 1.0 – Nation First: Unity In Diversity

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, North Campus, University of Delhi

    When: February 12 to 14

    Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Ek Khoon Sau Baatein 2 (Director: Rajeev Ranjan)

    Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

    When: February 13

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: PLACE – Ananya Vajpeyi & William Dalrymple in conversation

    Where: Humayun World Heritage Site Museum Auditorium, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    When: February 13

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: 011-40725067

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Baro Market Bengal Bazaar

    Where: 5 Padmini Enclave, Hauz Khas

    When: February 13 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

