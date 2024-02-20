 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 20 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 20

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 20

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 03:15 AM IST

The day of February 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's still the beginning of the week, but these events will make you want to step out and explore the cultural scene of the city!

Catch It Live on February 20
Catch It Live on February 20

 

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

#Staged

What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | The Light Catcher

Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

A still from the production.
A still from the production.

What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Hiss & Arf (Taiwan)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 20

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Dreaming Animals

Where: Triveni Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: Feb 20 to 29

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Vasant Bazaar

Where: Le Meridien, Windsor Place, Connaught Place

When: Feb 20

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Broken ft Sahil Shah

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: Feb 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On