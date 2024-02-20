HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 20
The day of February 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's still the beginning of the week, but these events will make you want to step out and explore the cultural scene of the city!
#Staged
What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | The Light Catcher
Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: Feb 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Hiss & Arf (Taiwan)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 20
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.zoonga.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Dreaming Animals
Where: Triveni Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: Feb 20 to 29
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Vasant Bazaar
Where: Le Meridien, Windsor Place, Connaught Place
When: Feb 20
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Broken ft Sahil Shah
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: Feb 20
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)