HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 24
The day of February 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
#LitTalk
What: 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath
When: Feb 23 to 25
Timing: 3.30pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: 55th Shankar Shad Mushaira
Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road
When: Feb 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Mamulengo De La Mancha (Korea)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 24
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.zoonga.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Meri Beewi Ki Shaadi
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: Feb 24
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Dilli Durbar 2024
Where: Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat
When: Feb 23 to 25
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Unforgettable Bollywood Evening ft DJ Aqeel
Where: Sukoon by Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-III
When: Feb 24
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: DLF Club5, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: Feb 24
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: ₹3,000 (Available at the venue)
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Metamorphosis
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate
When: Feb 24 to 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)