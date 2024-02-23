HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 24

#LitTalk What: 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Catch It Live on February 24

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

When: Feb 23 to 25

Timing: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: 55th Shankar Shad Mushaira

Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road

When: Feb 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Mamulengo De La Mancha (Korea)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 24

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Meri Beewi Ki Shaadi

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: Feb 24

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Dilli Durbar 2024

Where: Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat

When: Feb 23 to 25

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Unforgettable Bollywood Evening ft DJ Aqeel

Where: Sukoon by Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-III

When: Feb 24

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: DLF Club5, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: Feb 24

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: ₹3,000 (Available at the venue)

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Metamorphosis

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate

When: Feb 24 to 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

