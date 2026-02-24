Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 24 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, February 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 24, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #LitTalk

    What: India Literary Tour

    Gram it: A pair of birds flies past the setting sun on Monday evening. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, with the weather office predicting warmer days ahead. Are you too enjoying the sunsets in the city, till it gets too warm to handle? (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)
    Gram it: A pair of birds flies past the setting sun on Monday evening. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, with the weather office predicting warmer days ahead. Are you too enjoying the sunsets in the city, till it gets too warm to handle? (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)

    Where: Kunzum Book Club, GK II

    When: February 24

    Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #Staged

    What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Beti Bechwa (by Zakir Husain Delhi College Evening, DU)

    Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I

    When: February 24

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Ekaa: The One – Artworks by Beena S Unnikrishnan

    Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 21 to 24

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Masti Makers ft Swati & Chirag

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: February 24

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

