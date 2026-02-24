HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 24 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Kunzum Book Club, GK II

When: February 24

Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Beti Bechwa (by Zakir Husain Delhi College Evening, DU)

Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I

When: February 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Ekaa: The One – Artworks by Beena S Unnikrishnan