HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 24 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk
What: India Literary Tour
Where: Kunzum Book Club, GK II
When: February 24
Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Beti Bechwa (by Zakir Husain Delhi College Evening, DU)
Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I
When: February 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Ekaa: The One – Artworks by Beena S Unnikrishnan
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 21 to 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Masti Makers ft Swati & Chirag
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: February 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
