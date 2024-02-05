HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 5
The day of February 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
How about an after-party for the amazing weekend that was? Sounds like a plan! So here's all you must check out for celebrations with a dose of culture:
#ArtAttack
What: Kali: Reverence & Rebellion
Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place
When: Feb 3 to March 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Bhoot Ki Aatmkatha
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: Feb 5
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Music and Culture in the Time of War ft Taras Filenko
Where: Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: Feb 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pierre Mangeard | Jazz
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram
When: Feb 5
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Big Mic | Shreya Priyam
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: Feb 5
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Purusha And Prakriti
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Festival
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 33A, Noida
When: Feb 1 to 10
Timing: 11am to 9.30pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
