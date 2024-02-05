 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 5 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 5

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2024 02:01 AM IST

The day of February 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

How about an after-party for the amazing weekend that was? Sounds like a plan! So here's all you must check out for celebrations with a dose of culture:

#ArtAttack

This exhibition represents the ancient deity, Kali, in mythological as well as modern perspectives of art. It's a pan-Indian narrative of the Goddess from different regions, spanning multiple centuries.
What: Kali: Reverence & Rebellion

Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: Feb 3 to March 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Bhoot Ki Aatmkatha

Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 5

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Ukrainian artiste Taras Filenko will present a piano recital today.
What: Music and Culture in the Time of War ft Taras Filenko

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: Feb 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

Paris-based musician Pierre Mangeard’s journey from a clarinet to self- taught drummer and composer has shaped his unique style.
What: Pierre Mangeard | Jazz

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram

When: Feb 5

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Big Mic | Shreya Priyam

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: Feb 5

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

Directed by Nisha Mahajan, this film showcases a dance production designed to create awareness about the role of Yoga in helping one achieve excellence in physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health.
What: Purusha And Prakriti

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Winter Festival

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 33A, Noida

When: Feb 1 to 10

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Entry: 30

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

