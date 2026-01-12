HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Inheritances of Light, Geographies of Loss
Where: Travancore Palace, Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg, Copernicus Marg
When: January 12 to 14
Timing: 9am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 12
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Bharat Literature Festival 2026
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: January 12
Timing: 2pm to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Him Mahotsav
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: January 1 to 15
Timing: 10.30am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
