    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, Jan 12 promises loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. But before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 12, 2026 11:26 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Inheritances of Light, Geographies of Loss

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Where: Travancore Palace, Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg, Copernicus Marg

    When: January 12 to 14

    Timing: 9am to 10pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: January 12

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Bharat Literature Festival 2026

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    When: January 12

    Timing: 2pm to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Him Mahotsav

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: January 1 to 15

    Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

    © 2026 HindustanTimes