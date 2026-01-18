HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 18 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Intimate Terrains – Artworks of Shanti Swaroopini (India) & Michal Glikson (Australia)
Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: January 18 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#KhauDelhi
What: Food Mela
Where: Jor Bagh Park (Opposite House No 150), Jor Bagh
When: January 18
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Basant ft Harshit Singh
Where: IndiOwl - Platform 13, Westend Marg, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Sainik Farm
When: January 18
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Theke Par Mushaira (Director: Dilip Gupta)
Where: Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: January 18
Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sizzling Sunday ft Bharti Gupta
Where: Dutchman Portz, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida
When: January 18
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 18
Timing: 5pm and 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
