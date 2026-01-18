Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 18 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, January 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 9:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Intimate Terrains – Artworks of Shanti Swaroopini (India) & Michal Glikson (Australia)

    Gram it: The Republic Day parade spectacle at Kartavya Path is incomplete without the spellbinding acts by CRPF's and SSB'S Daredevils team. Here's a glimpse of them performing stunts on two-wheelers during the rehearsals for the forthcoming event on January 26. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

    When: January 18 to 25

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #KhauDelhi

    What: Food Mela

    Where: Jor Bagh Park (Opposite House No 150), Jor Bagh

    When: January 18

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi Basant ft Harshit Singh

    Where: IndiOwl - Platform 13, Westend Marg, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Sainik Farm

    When: January 18

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Theke Par Mushaira (Director: Dilip Gupta)

    Where: Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: January 18

    Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sizzling Sunday ft Bharti Gupta

    Where: Dutchman Portz, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida

    When: January 18

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: January 18

    Timing: 5pm and 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

