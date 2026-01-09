HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 9 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: 27th Swami Haridas–Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava 2026 | Pt Vishwamohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena) & Pt Salil Bhatt (Satvik Veena)
Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road
When: January 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Bibek Debroy Memorial Lecture by Shaktikanta Das (Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister of India)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: January 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Bangtan Carnival – Fan Tour & Anime Multiverse – Cosplay Edition
Where: Civil Lines Social, The Exchange Building, 13 Railway Colony, Civil Lines
When: January 9
Timing: 3pm & 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Salsabil – Photographs and Videos by Saba Hasan
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: January 9 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: NSD Winter Theatre Festival | Bayen (Director: Usha Ganguli)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: January 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Blunt ft Onkar
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 9
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter & Festive Pop Up
Where: Sapphire Banquets, Radisson Hotel Delhi 218/3/3, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road (MG Road)
When: January 9
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction