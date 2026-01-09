Edit Profile
crown
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 9 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, Jan 9 promises loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. But before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 09, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: 27th Swami Haridas–Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava 2026 | Pt Vishwamohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena) & Pt Salil Bhatt (Satvik Veena)

    Gram it: Sunsets acquire a distinct sheen when it's winter time in Delhi. Here's a glimpse of the same, though shrouded in smog, as seen near the Akshardham Temple on a cold and foggy day in the Capital. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road

    When: January 9

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Bibek Debroy Memorial Lecture by Shaktikanta Das (Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister of India)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: January 9

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Bangtan Carnival – Fan Tour & Anime Multiverse – Cosplay Edition

    Where: Civil Lines Social, The Exchange Building, 13 Railway Colony, Civil Lines

    When: January 9

    Timing: 3pm & 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Salsabil – Photographs and Videos by Saba Hasan

    Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: January 9 to 21

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: NSD Winter Theatre Festival | Bayen (Director: Usha Ganguli)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: January 9

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Blunt ft Onkar

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: January 9

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Winter & Festive Pop Up

    Where: Sapphire Banquets, Radisson Hotel Delhi 218/3/3, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road (MG Road)

    When: January 9

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 9 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
